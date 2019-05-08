Worker's Arm Impaled In Little Ferry Workplace Accident

An employee was bleeding severely when he was rushed to the hospital after his arm was impaled on a metal bar in a Little Ferry workplace accident Monday afternoon, authorities said.

A pallet holding a radiator was being moved on a forklift when the worker tried to get out of its way and was injured around 3:30 p.m., Police Lt. Ronald Klein Jr. said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

"Workers put a tourniquet on him," Klein said. "But he lost a lot of blood."

His condition couldn't immediately be determined.

OSHA was notified.

