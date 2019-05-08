Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Worker's Arm Impaled In Little Ferry Workplace Accident

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
"Workers put a tourniquet on him, [b]ut he lost a lot of blood."
"Workers put a tourniquet on him, [b]ut he lost a lot of blood." Photo Credit: Googlemaps

An employee was bleeding severely when he was rushed to the hospital after his arm was impaled on a metal bar in a Little Ferry workplace accident Monday afternoon, authorities said.

A pallet holding a radiator was being moved on a forklift when the worker tried to get out of its way and was injured around 3:30 p.m., Police Lt. Ronald Klein Jr. said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

"Workers put a tourniquet on him," Klein said. "But he lost a lot of blood."

His condition couldn't immediately be determined.

OSHA was notified.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.