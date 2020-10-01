Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Worker Struck By Steel Beam Rescued From Fourth Floor Of HackensackUMC Construction Site

Jerry DeMarco
The worker was brought into HUMC from the site.
The worker was brought into HUMC from the site. Photo Credit: Tony Greco (HACKENSACK FD)

HEROES: A worker was rescued after he was struck and pinned beneath a steel beam on the fourth floor of a Hackensack University Medical Center construction site on Thursday.

With help from the construction company, the victim was secured into a basket by city firefighters and HUMC paramedics and then lowered by a crane after he was struck in the lower extremities by the I-beam at the Atlantic Street construction site shortly after 11 a.m., Hackensack Fire Capt. Justin Derevyanik said.

Members of the third platoon Rescue 1, Ladder 1, Engine 2, Deputy 3 Car 2, police and HUMC BLS and ALS were among the responders.

The operation took about 20 minutes, Derevyanik said.

