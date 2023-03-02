Worker Electrocuted, Killed By Live Wire In Mercer County: Police

A worker was electrocuted and killed while working on fiber optic lines, authorities said.

Dean Kitchin, 52, of Cherry Hill apparently touched a live power line during the work, they said.

His lifeless body was found on top of a box truck, according to Hamilton police.

Hamilton police and firefighters were called to 11 Souith Gold Road for a report of a fire on Wednesday, March 1.

There was no foul play, Hamilton police said.

The Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office was conducting an autopsy.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.