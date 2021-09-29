Worker Electrocuted In Jersey City

A worker was electrocuted Wednesday morning in Jersey City, officials confirmed.

The 29-year-old man was operating a lift machine that struck a power line at 20 St. Pauls Ave., City Spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

He suffered injuries to his hands and toes and was taken to a local hospital. The incident was reported around 9 a.m.

OSHA was notified and will be investigating, Wallace-Scalcione said.

The contractor provided proof of permits for construction, but was issued a summons for sidewalk closure without a permit and a summons for no signage for the sidewalk closure.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.