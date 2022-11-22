Worker Airlifted After Being Run Over By UTV At Blairstown Airport

A worker was airlifted to a nearby hospital after being run over by a UTV at the Blairstown Airport, authorities said.

The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, Blairstown Police Chief Scott Johnsen told DailyVoice.com.

The victim, a landscaper working on repaving the runway, was run over on his chest area by one of the tires of a Bobcat UTV equipped with a front-end loader.

The man was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

A language barrier also made it hard to get information at the scene, Johnsen said.

Assisting agencies include Blairstown Ambulance Corp. and Blairstown Hose Company #1.

