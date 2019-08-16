Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Wild Police Chase Through Several Towns Ends In Crash, Arrest At GWB
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Worker, 53, Falls Three Stories From Tenafly Building

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The injured worker was taken to HUMC after the 2:45 p.m. mishap behind the Browning House on West Clinton Avenue
The injured worker was taken to HUMC after the 2:45 p.m. mishap behind the Browning House on West Clinton Avenue Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 53-year-old laborer was conscious after falling three stories Friday from a scaffold outside a Tenafly condominium complex, authorities said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a head and shoulder injury after the 2:45 p.m. mishap behind the Browning House on West Clinton Avenue, Police Chief Robert Chamberlain said.

The Garfield victim "was unsure how far he'd fallen," the chief said, "but other workers at the scene believed he'd been on the third-story level just prior to falling."

Police, the Tenafly Volunteer Ambulance Corps and paramedics responded, Chamberlain said.

Police were notifying OSHA of the workplace incident, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.