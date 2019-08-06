Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Cliffside Park PD: Ex-Con Who Stabbed Man On Street Nabbed With Help
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Worker, 19, Cutting Oil Tank Critically Burned In Garfield Flashback

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
“The sparks may have ignited the fuel, causing a flash.”
“The sparks may have ignited the fuel, causing a flash.” Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 19-year-old worker was critically burned on the lower half of his body after a flashback Tuesday afternoon while he was cutting an oil tank from the ground in Garfield, authorities said.

“It appears that as he was cutting the tank with a saw,” Garfield Police Lt. Richard Uram said. “The sparks may have ignited the fuel, causing a flash.”

“It does not appear they had a permit to remove the tank at this time,” Uram said.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston with burns over nearly 50% of his body, responders said.

OSHA and a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit joined city first responders.

An investigation was continuing, Uram said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.