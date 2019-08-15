Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Woodland Park Woman, 70, Charged In Stabbing Of 71-Year-Old

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Judith Wysocki
Judith Wysocki Photo Credit: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

A Woodland Park woman is facing charges of attempted murder, weapons offenses and neglect of an elderly or disabled person for allegedly stabbing another woman Wednesday, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police were called to a Woodland Park home on a report of a stabbing and found the victim, a 71-year-old woman, with a non-fatal wound, the prosecutor's office said. She was taken to Saint Joseph's Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Judith Wysocki, 70, was arrested at the scene and is being held at the Passaic County jail. She faces a sentence of 10 to 20 years on the attempted murder charge alone.

Authorities plan to file a motion for pretrial detention in Superior Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.