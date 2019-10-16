Contact Us
Woodbury Common Worker Killed By Truck He Was Guiding Into Loading Area, Report Says

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Woodbury Common Shopping Outlet
Woodbury Common Shopping Outlet Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

An employee at Woodbury Common Shopping Outlet in New York was killed after he was hit by a truck as he was attempting to guide it into a loading area.

Habram Castillo, 40 of New York City, was fatally pinned by the vehicle delivering goods to the Tory Burch store on Tuesday, Oct. 15, News 12 reports .

A paramedic who was reportedly shopping inside the store immediately began helping the man until first responders arrived.

Castillo was airlifted to the hospital where he later died, according to the report.

The truck driver, a 19-year-old from Newburgh, N.Y., was ticketed.

The accident is currently under investigation.

