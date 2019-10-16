Woodbury Common Worker Killed By Truck He Was Guiding Into Loading Area, Report Says

An employee at Woodbury Common Shopping Outlet in New York was killed after he was hit by a truck as he was attempting to guide it into a loading area.

Habram Castillo, 40 of New York City, was fatally pinned by the vehicle delivering goods to the Tory Burch store on Tuesday, Oct. 15, News 12 reports .

A paramedic who was reportedly shopping inside the store immediately began helping the man until first responders arrived.

Castillo was airlifted to the hospital where he later died, according to the report.

The truck driver, a 19-year-old from Newburgh, N.Y., was ticketed.

The accident is currently under investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.