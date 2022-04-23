Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Wood-Ridge Firefighters Douse Blaze At Route 17 Auto Dealership

Jerry DeMarco
East Coast Toyota, Route 17S, Wood-Ridge
East Coast Toyota, Route 17S, Wood-Ridge Photo Credit: James Wood Sr. for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters doused a small blaze at a Route 17 auto dealership.

The two-alarm debris fire ignited in the detailing room at East Coast Toyota on the southbound highway in Wood-Ridge around 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, responders said.

Borough firefighters knocked it down within 20 minutes.

A security guard wasn't immediately accounted for, responders said.

Mutual aid responders at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Carlstadt, East Rutherford and Hasbrouck Heights.

