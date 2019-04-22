Woman's Body Found At Foot Of IKEA Parking Deck In Paramus In Suspected Suicide

Authorities were trying to determine whether a 57-year-old woman whose body was found at the bottom of the IKEA parking garage in Paramus before dawn Monday jumped to her death.

A street sweeper found the body of the woman, believed to be from Butler, around 5 a.m. and called police.

Police found her car on the top level of the parking deck.

Although it appeared to be suicide, an official determination was pending an investigation by homicide detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and Paramus police.

