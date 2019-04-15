Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Woman Whose Body Was Found on Orange Street Was Murdered: Officials

Paul Milo
Authorities are treating the death of a woman whose body was found on an Orange street as a homicide.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office has begun a homicide investigation into the death of a woman whose decomposing body was found near an Orange funeral home last week.

The woman, who remains unidentified, was discovered April 9 near the Cotton Funeral Service on Main Street. She is believed to be African-American.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/MajorCrimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432

