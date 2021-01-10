Woman Wanted In NJ Parking Lot Murder Captured In PA, Authorities Say

A 39-year-old woman has been charged with killing a 34-year-old man whose body was found in a Newark parking lot late last month, authorities said.

Stephanie Martinez was captured on video and identified as a suspect in the 8:58 a.m. killing of Raul Rios on Sept. 28, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

Rios' body was found in a parking lot on the 400 block of Springfield Avenue in Newark. He was pronounced dead approximately 30 minutes later, authorities said.

Martinez was arrested in Pennsylvania by Pennsylvania State Police at the Fogelsville Barracks.

She has since been charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and theft.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is handling the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

