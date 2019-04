A freight train struck and killed a woman in Bergenfield just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, responders said.

The CSX train struck the victim at West Main Street, killing her instantly, they said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

Main Street was closed. Traffic was re-routed to Columbia Avenue and Church Street.

