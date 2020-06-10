Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Woman Struck, Killed By Bus In Fairview

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene at Anderson and Fairview avenues in Fairview. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A woman was struck and killed by a commuter bus early Wednesday at a busy Fairview intersection.

The 166 bus from Manhattan's Port Authority terminal to Cresskill was making a left from Anderson Avenue onto Fairview Avenue when the woman was crushed by the driver's side rear tires at 6:45 a.m., Jim Smith of NJ Transit said. 

None of the 38 passengers nor the driver were injured, he said.

Borough police immediately responded.

They were joined by borough firefighters, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, as well as the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office, which made the pronouncement.

Fairview police were leading the investigation, assisted by NJ Transit police, Smith said.

The area was closed to traffic.

