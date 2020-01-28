Woman Struck By Train In Waldwick

A woman was struck and severely injured by a commuter train Monday night in Waldwick, responders said.

Atlantic Air One flew the 32-year-old victim to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after landing at the municipal pool on Hopper Avenue, they said.

Her condition couldn't immediately be determined.

The victim suffered severe lower extremity injuries after being struck around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Frederick Street and Hewson Avenue, responders said.

Why she was in the train's path wasn't immediately clear.

Service resumed around 10:45 p.m., according to NJ Transit.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.