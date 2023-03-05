Contact Us
Woman Struck By Train In Morris County Hospitalized

Cecilia Levine
Convent Station, Morris Township.
Convent Station, Morris Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman was hospitalized after being struck by an NJ Transit train Saturday, March 4 in Morris County, officials said.

The woman was struck at Convent Station in Morris Township around 2:30 p.m. by Morris & Essex Line train 6926, NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said. The train was set to arrive at Penn Station New York at 3:39 p.m.

There were no injuries reported to the approximately 150 customers or the crew on board at the time. Train 6926 was cancelled at Convent Station with customers accommodated by the following train. 

The woman was hospitalized in unknown condition.

