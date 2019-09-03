Woman Struck And Killed Near Newark Library

A woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle around noon Tuesday near the Newark Public Library, authorities said.

The driver who struck her left the scene and was last seen heading towards McCarter Highway.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office later said the driver was later found by Newark police and prosecutor's investigators a short time later. No charges had been filed as of Tuesday evening.

The prosecutor's office did not release the victim's identity pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the prosecutor's Tips Line at (877)-847-7432.

