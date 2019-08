A pedestrian died Monday night when she was hit by a Hudson Bergen Light Rail train in Weehawken, NJ Transit said.

The woman was hit around 11 p.m. near Port Imperial Boulevard. No one aboard the Hoboken-bound train was injured.

The identity of the woman was not immediately available Tuesday morning.

The incident is under investigation, NJ Transit said.

