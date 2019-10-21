Contact Us
Woman Struck And Killed By Car Near Newark Penn Station

Paul Milo
A pedestrian was killed near Newark Penn Station early Monday
A pedestrian was killed near Newark Penn Station early Monday

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating after a woman was hit by a car in Newark and died early Monday morning, a spokesman confirmed.

The woman, whose identity was not immediately released, was hit near Penn Station, in the area of McCarter Highway and Market Street, around 2:20 a.m. She was pronounced dead at University Hospital about a half-hour later.

The driver remained at the scene, the prosecutor's office also said.

