Woman Seized, Man Hospitalized In Saddle Brook Stabbing

A man was hospitalized and a woman taken into custody following a stabbing Friday morning in Saddle Brook.

The man was cut on his hand, apparently while trying to grab the knife during a dispute between the woman and another man on Saddle River Road near Saddle River County Park, responders said.

Aggravated assault and weapons possession charges were likely to be filed in what's being treated as a domestic incident.

Responders included local police, EMS and other supporting units -- among them, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.