Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Breaking News: Facebook Scare Ends When 'Missing' 10-Year-Old Lyndhurst Boy Returns Home Fine
Woman Seized, Man Hospitalized In Saddle Brook Stabbing

Jerry DeMarco
Responders included local police, EMS and other supporting units -- among them, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

A man was hospitalized and a woman taken into custody following a stabbing Friday morning in Saddle Brook.

The man was cut on his hand, apparently while trying to grab the knife during a dispute between the woman and another man on Saddle River Road near Saddle River County Park, responders said.

Aggravated assault and weapons possession charges were likely to be filed in what's being treated as a domestic incident.

Responders included local police, EMS and other supporting units -- among them, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

