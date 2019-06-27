Contact Us
Woman Run Over And Seriously Injured* By NJ Transit Bus In Orange

A woman was in critical condition after she was struck by an NJ Transit bus in Orange Thursday.
A woman hit by a bus Thursday morning in Orange has suffered serious injuries*, a spokesman for the city confirmed.

The woman was running along the left side of an NJ Transit 21 bus around 11:15 a.m. when she was struck, a spokeswoman for NJ Transit said. The woman was hit near Main Street and Glenwood Avenue.

Air bags were needed to lift the bus off the woman, who was trapped beneath, the city spokesman said. No pulse was detected at the scene but she was later taken to University Hospital in Newark, where she is listed in critical condition.

The 21 bus runs between Newark Penn Station and West Orange.

The incident was under investigation, the Orange city spokesman said. The victim's identity and other information was not immediately released Thursday afternoon.

*CORRECTION -- The city spokesman initially said Thursday afternoon the woman had died.

