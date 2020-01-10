Woman Rescued From Rape Attempt On Busy Paramus Street

A good Samaritan rescued a Paramus woman who was tackled and pulled into the bushes on a local street in broad daylight by a would-be rapist carrying a knife, authorities said.

The 35-year-old victim told police she was walking on Oradell Avenue near Wilsey Court and the Garden State Parkway when Hector W. Alameda, 34, of Paterson approached her shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Alameda asked her where the bus stop is, then demanded she kiss him, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

The woman said she yelled and tried to get away, but Alameda tackled her, dragged her into nearby bushes and “attempted to sexually assault the victim,” Ehrenberg said.

A man who lives nearby came running to help and Alameda got off the woman, pulled out a folding knife and threatened the good Samaritan with it before running east toward Cambridge Street, the chief said.

Responding Officers Jamie Piccinich, Gregg Hooper and Matt Mullick found Alameda walking on Cambridge Street moments later.

He pulled the folding knife on them, forcing the officers to display their Tasers, Ehrenberg said.

Alameda dropped the knife, then resisted arrest at the officers tackled him, the chief said.

New Milford Police Officer Andrew Lingnos assisted after seeing the commotion.

Paramus EMS treated the woman for minor injuries before she was interviewed by Paramus and Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives, Ehrenberg said.

Alameda remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on charges of attempted sexual assault, aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.