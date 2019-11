NJ Transit released the name of the woman who was fatally struck by a train in South Orange Wednesday.

Barbara Voorhees, 60, of New Providence, died after she was hit by a Dover-bound train around middday.

She was the first of two people killed by a train Wednesday in the Essex County area. An unidentified male was struck by an Amtrak train just east of Penn Station in Newark around 5 p.m.

