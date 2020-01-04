Woman Jumps To Death From Bayonne Bridge

A woman jumped to her death Wednesday morning from the Bayonne Bridge, Port Authority police confirmed.

The woman stopped her vehicle on the bridge, got out and jumped into the Kill van Kull around 9:30 a.m., responders said.

Harbor units from the NYPD and FDNY joined Port Authority police at Elm Park on Staten Island, where the body was brought.

Further information was temporarily being withheld pending family notification, Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.