Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Woman Jumps In Front Of PATH Train Leaving Bystanders In Shock

Cecilia Levine
NJ Transit at the scene
NJ Transit at the scene Photo Credit: NJ Transit PD

A woman who jumped in front of a PATH train in Hoboken, briefly halting rail service and leaving bystanders in shock Thursday, Aug. 18, officials.

Port Authority police, along with Hoboken fire and EMS, responded to the Hoboken station around 8:50 a.m., PAPD spokeswoman Rudy King said. The woman was rushed to a hospital about 15 minutes later with unknown injuries, King said.

According to Hoboken Girl, the victim struck by the train. King could not confirm details. NJ Transit officials did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for information.

PATH officials boosted active oversight at the platforms, and service resumed around 10:55 a.m.

PATH officials boosted active oversight at the platforms, and service resumed around 10:55 a.m.