Woman Jumps In Front Of Atlantic City Mayor's Car Threatening To Kill Him, Authorities Say

A woman who police say jumped in front of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s car while he was driving and threatened to kill him was being held in jail.

Small was driving in the parking lot of City Hall when a woman later identified as Nicole Staton jumped in front of his vehicle, forcing him to stop at 4:25 on Dec. 11, local police said.

Staton began banging on Small's car windows as a small group gathered and watched.

The mayor got out of his car in an attempt to speak with Staton, police said. Staton only continued to yell and then threatened to kill Small and his family, authorities said.

Staton was arrested without incident and charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and harassment, police said.

She was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

