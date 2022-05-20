Contact Us
Woman Hospitalized Following Morris County Gas Leak (UPDATE)

Valerie Musson
Long Hill First Aid Squad
Long Hill First Aid Squad Photo Credit: Long Hill First Aid Squad via Facebook

A woman was hospitalized following a gas leak in Morris County, authorities said.

According to Long Hill Township Police Lt. James Marczewski, the woman accidentally turned on the gas stove without igniting the burner at a home on Sunrise Drive shortly before 10:50 a.m. on Friday, May 20.

The woman’s mother called 911 when she smelled gas and saw her daughter showing signs of an altered mental status, Lt. Marczewski told DailyVoice.com.

The woman was then taken to Morristown Medical Center for further treatment.

