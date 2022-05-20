Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Judge Refuses To Release Newark Defendant Charged With Shooting Jersey Shore Man In Paterson
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Woman Hospitalized Following Morris County Gas Leak (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Long Hill First Aid Squad
Long Hill First Aid Squad Photo Credit: Long Hill First Aid Squad via Facebook

A woman was hospitalized following a gas leak in Morris County, developing reports say.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a gas odor at a home on Sunrise Drive in Long Hill/Gillette shortly before 10:50 a.m. on Friday, May 20, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Upon arrival, crews met with a disoriented female and requested an ALS ambulance to take her to Morristown Medical Center, the initial report says.

The local gas company was also called to the scene.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.