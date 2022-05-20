Woman Hospitalized Following Morris County Gas Leak (DEVELOPING)

A woman was hospitalized following a gas leak in Morris County, developing reports say.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a gas odor at a home on Sunrise Drive in Long Hill/Gillette shortly before 10:50 a.m. on Friday, May 20, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Upon arrival, crews met with a disoriented female and requested an ALS ambulance to take her to Morristown Medical Center, the initial report says.

The local gas company was also called to the scene.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

