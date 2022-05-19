Woman Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car In Morris County Crosswalk; Driver Charged: Police

A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized after being struck by a car in a Morris County crosswalk, resulting in several charges for the driver, police confirmed.

The Denville woman was crossing Broadway near the intersection of Second Avenue using a marked crosswalk when she was hit around 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, Denville Police said in a release.

The victim was taken to St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

A follow-up investigation led to the driver, Elizabeth Muchmore, 76, of Green Pond, being issued summonses for failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, failure to possess a driver’s license, failure to possess the vehicle’s registration, and failure to possess a valid insurance card, authorities said.

Muchmore is scheduled to appear in Denville Township Municipal Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.