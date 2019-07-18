Contact Us
Woman Hit By Car In Summit Gets $1.4M Settlement

A woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a vehicle in Summit three years ago.
Photo Credit: Google

A woman who suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car in Summit three years ago has settled for $1.4 million, the woman's lawyer said Thursday.

A driver trying to retrieve a ticket for a parking lot at DeForest and Woodland avenues July 12, 2016, accidentally stepped on the gas, crashing through the gate, according to the plaintiff’s attorney, Kathyrn Schwartzstein of Morristown.

The vehicle hit the woman, a 59-year-old Union County resident,  as she was crossing the lot. She suffered injuries that required extensive rehabilitation as well as left shoulder replacement. The woman is still suffering from the lingering effects of the incident.

“She is unable to perform many of the daily tasks that she could previously perform and must tolerate pain on a daily basis,” Schwartzstein wrote.

The driver's insurance carriers are responsible for paying the settlement.

