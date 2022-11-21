Woman Hindered Apprehension Of Hoboken Murder Suspect: Prosecutor

A 38-year-old Jersey City woman has been charged with hindering the apprehension of a Hoboken murder suspect, while both were ultimately captured at an area hotel, authorities said.

Demetria Huggins gave police fake information regarding Deon Williams, who was charged with first-degree murder in the September 2022 death of Christopher Garcia, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Williams, 25, was captured by members of the US Marshals over the weekend. Huggins was found at the same hotel on International Boulevard in Elizabeth and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending her first court appearance.

No further information was released.

