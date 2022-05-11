Woman Helped Friend Hide Fetus In Wayne Home: Authorities

A woman and the friend who helped her hide a fetus in a storage container of a Wayne home are both facing criminal charges, authorities said.

Nicole Tsentas, 33, of Emerson, gave birth to the baby who was not breathing in July 2020, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

She brought it home, wrapped it in a blanket and placed it in her closet, Valdes said. Sometime thereafter, Tsentas confided told Amanda Walker, 36, of Wayne, about the baby, and she helped her move it to a home in Wayne, putting it in a storage container in the basement, Valdes said.

It was not clear who lived in the Wayne home or now Walker knew the residents.

When Tsentas asked for the storage container, the residents of the home got it from the basement and found the fetus inside on Sunday, May 8, Valdes said.

Police were called to the scene and, days later Tsentas and Walker were arrested on charges of desecrating human remains.

The Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the remains, and the results of the autopsy are pending.

