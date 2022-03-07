Woman Had Son Kill Ex-BF After He Threatened To Tell Husband About Their Affair: Authorities

A 52-year-old Philadelphia father of nine children was gunned down by his ex-girlfriend and her son after apparently threatening to tell her estranged husband of their affair in December 2020, authorities in Bucks County announced over the weekend.

Christopher M. Wilson was shot outside of his workplace, a recycling facility in Middletown Township, on Dec. 10, 2020, according to a Grand Jury presentment.

His ex-girlfriend, Joyce Brown-Rodriguez, 55, and her son, Kahlill Saleem Brown, 33 — both of Philadelphia — were charged with murder and related offenses, the Bucks County DA's office said citing findings of a grand jury.

Wilson and Brown-Rodriguez had been romantically involved since 2018, but Wilson had ended the relationship and began staying with his new girlfriend on Dec. 7, 2020, the presentment found.

That's when Brown-Rodriguez began calling and texting Wilson repeatedly, and continued into Dec. 8, with little to no responses from him, police said.

Wilson told a co-worker he was trying to get Brown-Rodriguez to leave him alone and would tell Brown-Rodriguez's husband of the affair, authorities said.

On Dec. 8, 2020, while continuing to try and reach Wilson, Brown-Rodriguez called one of her son's friends and asked him about getting a gun, authorities said. On Dec. 9, she called Wilson 14 times before going to his job around 6 a.m.

Just more than three hours later, she apparently texted her son saying, “Please call me. I need your help.”

One of Wilson’s co-workers told detectives he saw Wilson and Brown-Rodriguez arguing in the parking lot around noon that day, and could hear Wilson say to her, “What do you want,” “Why do you keep following me?” and “Why are you here?” She also scratched the word “child” on the hood of his vehicle, authorities said.

And so, on Dec. 10, Wilson did not receive any calls or text messages from Brown-Rodriguez, cell phone records obtained by authorities show.

When he showed up to work at Kuusakoski Inc., that day, Brown-Rodriguez and her son were in a sedan in the parking lot waiting for him, police said.

Witnesses said a shooter approached Wilson on foot and shot him several times, continuing even when he fell to the ground, the jury's presentment said. The shooter got into the passenger seat of a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows, and fled the scene.

The Investigating Grand Jury handed down a presentment recommending that Joyce Brown-Rodriguez and her son Kahlill Brown be charged with conspiring to and committing the murder of Wilson. The presentment was accepted by Supervising Judge Raymond F. McHugh.

Brown-Rodriguez and her son were charged with homicide and weapons offenses. They were also charged with false swearing for not testifying truthfully before the Grand Jury. They were arraigned last week by Magisterial District Judge Terrence Hughes who denied bail.

This investigation was conducted by Detectives with the Middletown Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office with the assistance of the Bucks County 20th Investigating Grand Jury. District Attorney Alan J. Garabedian is assigned for prosecution. Criminal charges are allegations subject to proof in court. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

