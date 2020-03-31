Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Community Mourns Beloved Teaneck Food Pantry Founder Killed By Coronavirus
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Woman Found Shot In Car Off North Jersey Highway

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A woman found shot in her car on an entrance ramp to Route 78 in Warren County early Tuesday was expected to survive, authorities said.

The woman was expected to survive shotgun wounds to her jaw, which State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said weren’t self-inflicted.

No arrests were immediately made, he said.

State Police responding to a shots fired call at Exit 6 in Greenwich Township, which runs through a truck weigh station, found the woman in her vehicle shortly before 6 a.m., responders said.

The 39-year-old victim was conscious but unable to speak when taken to a hospital by ambulance, they said.

Authorities couldn't confirm an initial report that she knew the shooter.

State Police were investigating.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.