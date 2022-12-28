Woman Found Dead Along NJ Highway On Christmas ID'd By Police

Police have identified the person who was found dead near a Route 1 car dealership on Christmas as a 31-year-old Trenton woman.

Stephanie Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership — around 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, after multiple 911 calls were placed, West Windsor police said.

The WWPD Detective Bureau took over the investigation in conjunction with members of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force (HTF). The Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office removed her body.

Carmody's Facebook page said she had been working as a freelance model.

The victim has been identified as Stephanie A. Carmody (Photo attached). The Manner and Cause of Death are still being determined at this time. Anyone with any pertinent information can contact Det. Sgt. Jason Jones at (609) 799-1222, our Anonymous Tipline at (609) 799-0452, or email at Jjones@WestWindsorPolice.com.

