Woman Flees Paramus Dealership With Stolen Mercedes, Crashes At GWB Trying To Get To NYC

An 18-year-old New York City woman stole a Mercedes from a Paramus dealership, then crashed it into four vehicles at the George Washington Bridge while trying to flee, authorities said.

The vehicle was running, unoccupied, when Nyaomi James got into the driver’s seat and sped off shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, they said.

Paramus police, using GPS, tracked the vehicle heading east on Route 4 and alerted Port Authority police.

Detectives in the area “observed and followed the vehicle through the toll lane with lights and siren,” Port Authority Spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

“The vehicle proceeded to drive around the detectives’ vehicle and head eastbound to the lower level of the GWB, where it crashed into four other vehicles stopped in traffic,” she said.

PAPD police took James into custody without incident, Rodrigues said.

There were no reported injuries, she said.

Charges against James include endangerment, eluding and receiving stolen property.

Englewood Cliffs police arrested James just last month on a theft charge. They sent her to the Bergen County Jail, only to have a judge order her released less than 24 hours later, records show.

