Woman Fatally Struck By Vehicle In Belleville Identified

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office has identified the woman killed Monday night in Belleville when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

Nora Hernandez, a 56-year-old Newark resident, was hit around 6:37 p.m. as she was crossing Washington Avenue near Mill Street. She was hit by a 2017 Jeep Cherokee and the driver remained at the scene, the prosecutor's office also said.

Hernandez was taken to Clara Maass Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m.

No charges have been filed. The investigation was continuing as of Tuesday morning, the prosecutor's office also said.

