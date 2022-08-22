Woman Escapes Hour-Long Hotel Hostage Situation With Kids In Room: Somerset Prosecutor

A 39-year-old Georgia man was drunk when he became angry and held woman at gunpoint for nearly an hour in a Central Jersey hotel room in front of her children, then shot her, authorities said.

The victim, 37, was ultimately able to escape from Eder Gelin with gunshot wounds to her foot and hip, as he chased her from a room at a World's Fair Drive hotel in Franklin Township around 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Gelin, who knew the victim, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, weapon possession and child endangerment in the incident that sent the woman to the hospital, McDonald said. The victim was expected to survive and a handgun was seized.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.