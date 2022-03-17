Woman Dies In Fiery Crash On NJ Turnpike

Authorities have identified the driver who died in a fiery crash just off the New Jersey Turnpike Wednesday, March 16.

Yvena Louis, 36, of Bayonne, was heading east on the Hudson Bay extension in Jersey City when her Nissan Quest went off the roadway near milepost 5.5, New Jersey State Police spokeswoman Brandi Slota said

The car then struck a tree and went up in flames around 12:50 p.m. Louis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

