Woman Charged With Vehicular Homicide In 3-Car Crash That Killed Beloved Morris County Dad

A 45-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a three-car crash that killed a beloved Morris County father of four.

Yulia Raynova, of Madison, was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and several motor vehicle offenses, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a Thursday, April 7 release.

The crash occurred on Shunpike Road at the intersection of Lafayette Avenue in Chatham Township around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 28, DailyVoice.com reported.

Raynova was heading west on the roadway into the intersection in a Nissan Rogue when she struck a southbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Michael Pacchia Jr., 52.

The Wrangler then hit a box truck parked on the opposite side of the intersection, and Pacchia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pacchia, a father of four, was remembered as "the guy you wanted in your corner. The eternal optimist with a full heart, his legacy will live on in his countless good deeds and the deposits he made in the lives of others,” his obituary says.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200 or the Chatham Township Police Department at 973-377-0100.

