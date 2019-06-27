Contact Us
Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Armed Fugitive From Teaneck Wanted In Fort Lee Domestic Violence Stabbing
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Woman Charged In Attack On Bayonne School Bus Aide

Paul Milo
A mother has been accused of attacking a school bus aide and accidentally hitting a toddler.
A mother has been accused of attacking a school bus aide and accidentally hitting a toddler. Photo Credit: Bayonne Police Department

A 34-year-old Bayonne woman faces charges of aggravated assault, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child after police said she boarded a school bus June 19 and attacked an aide.

Monisha Green is accused of getting on the bus and pulling the 28-year-old aide's hair. In the melee, she hit a 3 -year-old girl, causing her glasses to fly off and break, police also said. The child was otherwise unhurt.

A motive for the assault was not known, police also said.

Green was being held at the Hudson County jail.

