Woman Caught In Rip Tide Drowns At Island Beach State Park: Report

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Island Beach State Park
Island Beach State Park Photo Credit: NJ.gov

The body of a 59-year-old swimmer was recovered after being swept away by a rip tide off the Jersey Shore, NJ Advance Media reported.

The woman's body was found at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 at Island Beach State Park after she went missing Monday night while with her husband, the outlet said, quoting the U.S. Coast Guard and State Park Police.

Monday afternoon, June 13, a 24-year-old Lake Hopatcong man died after being pulled from the water by lifeguards while swimming off Belmar Beach.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

