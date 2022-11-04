Woman Airlifted After Falling Off Horse In Hunterdon County Cornfield

A woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital after falling off of a horse in Hunterdon County Friday morning, state police said.

Troopers responded to the accident in a cornfield near School House and Airport Roads in Alexandria just before 9:55 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.

The woman was found conscious and taken to a nearby hospital via Atlantic Air 1 medical helicopter.

The Quakertown Fire Company also assisted at the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.