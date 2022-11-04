Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Hackensack High-Rise: Sources
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Woman Airlifted After Falling Off Horse In Hunterdon County Cornfield

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Quakertown NJ Fire Company/Atlantic Air 1 medical helicopter
Quakertown NJ Fire Company/Atlantic Air 1 medical helicopter Photo Credit: Quakertown NJ Fire Company-91 Fire/Rescue via Facebook

A woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital after falling off of a horse in Hunterdon County Friday morning, state police said.

Troopers responded to the accident in a cornfield near School House and Airport Roads in Alexandria just before 9:55 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.

The woman was found conscious and taken to a nearby hospital via Atlantic Air 1 medical helicopter.

The Quakertown Fire Company also assisted at the scene.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.