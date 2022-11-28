Woman Airlifted After Being Struck By Car On Rt. 179 In Hunterdon County

A woman was flown to a nearby hospital after being struck by a car on Route 179 in Hunterdon County over the weekend.

The accident occurred around 5 p.m. in West Amwell on Saturday, Nov. 26, the local volunteer fire company said.

Initial reports said a 74-year-old woman was struck near the intersection with Old York Road.

Emergency crews called a medical helicopter to land near Music Mt. Boulevard and transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The call was one of several for WAFCO volunteers on Saturday, Nov. 26:

