Woman Accused Of Entering Zoo Lion Exhibit Appears In Kearny Court: Reports

A woman who is being sought by New York City police for allegedly entering the lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo several weeks ago appeared in court in Kearny on a shoplifting charge, according to published reports.

Myah Autry, 32, gave an unusual interview to reporters outside the Kearny courthouse Thursday when asked if she was concerned about getting injured by the lion.

“I am the lion now. Can’t you tell? Have you ever heard of reincarnation?” she responded, before complimenting the reporter on his looks.

"I like your eyes, I like your smile," she said on camera.

Video shot by a bystander in early October that quickly went viral shows a woman entering the enclosure and standing just a few feet from one of the lions. The NYPD is planning to charge her with trespassing. Autry also told reporters she plans to turn herself in to the NYPD but declined to say when.

