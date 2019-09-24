Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Requiescat In Pace: Popular Wayne Music Producer Succumbs To Injuries From Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Woman, 86, Stabbed More Than A Dozen Times In Cedar Grove, Suspect Arrested

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Tanya Spears has been charged with attempted murder
Tanya Spears has been charged with attempted murder Photo Credit: Cedar Grove police

The house guest of an elderly Cedar Grove woman stabbed her about 15 times Tuesday morning.

The 86-year-old victim was in bed at her Sunrise Terrace home when police said she was attacked by Tanya Spears, 60, of Cumming, Georgia. She was found by her husband around 4 a.m., who called police.

The woman, who had been bleeding heavily when she was discovered, was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

Spears has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.