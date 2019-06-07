Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Woman, 79, Hit By Car In Mountainside Dies

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A woman in Mountainside was killed Thursday night as she was crossing the street.
A woman in Mountainside was killed Thursday night as she was crossing the street. Photo Credit: Google

A 79-year-old woman from Mountainside was killed Thursday night when she was struck by a car, police said.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was crossing at Summit Road and Wyoming Drive shortly after 7 p.m. when she was hit by a Honda Civic. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 27-year-old woman from Lebanon, stopped and remained at the intersection.

Summit Road was closed for four hours for the initial investigation. The investigation was still ongoing as of Friday morning.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.