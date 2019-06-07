Woman, 79, Hit By Car In Mountainside Dies

A 79-year-old woman from Mountainside was killed Thursday night when she was struck by a car, police said.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was crossing at Summit Road and Wyoming Drive shortly after 7 p.m. when she was hit by a Honda Civic. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 27-year-old woman from Lebanon, stopped and remained at the intersection.

Summit Road was closed for four hours for the initial investigation. The investigation was still ongoing as of Friday morning.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.