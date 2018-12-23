Contact Us
Woman, 77, Killed In Montvale House Fire

Jerry DeMarco
UPDATE: A 77-year-old woman was killed in a roaring fire that tore through the roof of her Montvale home Sunday, authorities told Daily Voice.

Ammunition reportedly exploded inside the North Avenue house after the four-alarm fire broke out around 1 p.m.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigation Unit was summoned, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which will collect evidence.

Several fire departments assisted, including Park Ridge and Woodcliff Lake.

Several EMS units also responded.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

