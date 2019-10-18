Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Woman, 71, Plunges To Death From Hackensack High Rise, Cause Investigated

by Jerry DeMarco & Cecilia Levine
A good Samaritan conducted CPR on the victim outside the Excelsior II Luxury Apartments building on Prospect Avenue in Hackensack around 1 p.m., police said.
Detectives were trying to determine whether a 71-year-old woman jumped or fell Friday afternoon from the 12th floor of a Hackensack high rise.

A good Samaritan conducted CPR on the victim before responders arrived at the Excelsior II Luxury Apartments building on Prospect Avenue around 1 p.m., city Police Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

The victim was taken with severe head trauma to nearby Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, DeWitt said.

Investigators were trying to determine whether the incident was a possible jumper or accidental fall, he said.

Firefighters responded along with police and EMS.

A 57-year-old Hackensack man was killed in July when he  threw himself off the balcony of his 7th-floor apartment at the Pierre Apartments directly across the street.

SEE: Hackensack Man, 57, Falls To Death From High-Rise Balcony

Outside the building shortly after the fall.

PHOTOS by CECILIA LEVINE

